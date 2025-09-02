MDA unveils ‘Count on Me’ toolkit aimed at transforming maths learning for children with learning difficulties

The Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) has developed ‘Count on Me’, a remedial mathematics toolkit for children with learning difficulties that aims to make the subject joyful, accessible, and deeply meaningful ‘Count on Me’ remedial toolkit developed by Madras Dyslexia Association for children with learning difficulties in Mathematics. (handout)

The toolkit, that is already being used by 50 schools in Chennai, was created to support students with developmental dyscalculia and math learning difficulties.

The ‘Count on Me’ toolkit includes:

1. Sixty-Four Graded, colour-coded booklets:

(i) Progressively structured, covering core operations—Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, and Division—as well as concepts such as fractions, decimals, and other key mathematical concepts.

(ii) Aligns with fun and child-friendly visuals to enhance engagement.

(iii) Designed for repetition and reinforcement.

(iv) Each operation is divided by digit complexity - from 1-digit to 4-digit problems—and further each digit is divided and colour-coded into Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue.

(v) The colour-coded sets increase in complexity, building upon the skills acquired in the previous set. The first three colours focus on teaching, remediation, reinforcement, and fostering independence. The final blue level assesses fluency and accuracy. Once a student successfully completes the blue set, they are ready to move on to the next, a press statement added.

2. Functional Evaluation Checklists

(i) Breaks down each math problem into its component skills

(ii) Helps educators and therapists identify learning strengths and gaps

(iii) Enables individualised instruction and helps track progress over time

The toolkit enables teachers to plan effective remediation, reinforce key concepts, and address individual learning needs with precision.

3. Manipulatives and an instructional Booklet with Videos

The toolkit also includes a curated set of math manipulatives, designed to transform abstract concepts into concrete and engaging experiences. The accompanying instructional booklet includes:

(i) Clear images and a detailed breakdown of each material

(ii) A QR code linking to video demonstrations on how to use the material for teaching and remediation

(iii) Suggestions that encourage creative application beyond what’s shown in the videos

4. Teacher’s e-manual

(i) The manual explains the educational philosophy behind the toolkit

(ii) Highlights the formal structures of maths and the challenges faced by students with developmental dyscalculia and other learning difficulties

(iii) Offers guidance on effective teaching strategies and intentional session planning.

It may be mentioned here that the Madras Dyslexia Association was founded by D. Chandrasekhar, who belongs to the 1970 batch of B.Tech (Metallurgical and Materials Engineering) at IIT Madras and is a first-generation entrepreneur. He was presented with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Madras in 2009, the press statement informed.

Chandrashekar, who is the President of MDA, spoke about the toolkit, and said that the ‘Count on Me’ tool kit offers a unique blend of concrete learning tools, visual clarity, and interactive engagement for students who finds numbers challenging or those curious and eager to explore.

“This toolkit is the result of collaborative development, combining research-based practices, classroom experiences, and a strong commitment to inclusive education. It is designed for every teacher who has ever asked: How can I help this student learn in a way that works for them? 'Count on Me’ toolkit is MDA’s response to this question,” he added.

Those interested to avail the toolkit can email at mdaresourceroom@gmail.com or training.mdachennai@gmail.com. They can also contact +9199403 89751 or +9198404 88910