Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Narrow escape for 25 girls as fire breaks out in hostel room of a residential school in Jharkhand

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 12:15 pm IST

Beds and study materials of these students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Bariyatu, were gutted in the fire, a senior officer said.

At least 25 girls had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in a hostel room of a residential school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday morning, police said.

A fire tender was pressed into service, and it took more than an hour to douse the blaze, a senior officer said.(Unsplash/Representative)
A fire tender was pressed into service, and it took more than an hour to douse the blaze, a senior officer said.(Unsplash/Representative)

Beds and study materials of these students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Bariyatu, were gutted in the fire, first noticed around 6 am, a senior officer said.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: 10000+ posts registration ends this week

A fire tender was pressed into service, and it took more than an hour to douse the blaze, he said.

"Locals and students helped the fire brigade personnel to control the blaze. All 20-25 inmates of the hostel room were out on the ground for physical training when the fire broke out. The initial investigation suggests that a short circuit caused the fire," Bariyatu police station in-charge Ranjan Kumar Paswan told PTI.

District Education Officer (DEO) Prince Kumar said a probe was underway to unearth the actual cause of the fire.

Jammu schools closed today due to bad weather conditions

"We are carrying out thorough verification of electricity connections in the building to ensure that such an incident should not occur in the future," he said.

Altogether, 221 girls reside in the hostel, the school authorities said.

IIT Delhi to train Bihar engineers in AI-powered bridge management

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Narrow escape for 25 girls as fire breaks out in hostel room of a residential school in Jharkhand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On