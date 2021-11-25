NEET 2021: NTA to look into alleged translation error; SC hearing on Nov 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will examine the alleged translation error in the NEET question paper. An error in a Hindi translation in one question has been pointed out by a candidate. SC has adjourned the hearing till November 30.

NEET 2021 was held on September 12.

NEET is the sole entrance exam which is held for 10+2 students to grant them admission to undergraduate medical courses like MBBS and BDS. Close to 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

The exam is held in 13 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Punjabi.

In October, two students had filed a petition in Bombay High Court seeking directions to NTA to hold a re-examination for them on account of a mix-up of test booklets. Vaishnavi Vijay Bhopale and Abhishek Shivaji Kapse, who appeared for NEET on September 12, had filed a petition before the Bombay high court complaining that they got little time to write the examination due to a mistake by the invigilator who dropped the test booklets leading to a mismatch of OMR sheet and test booklets of six students. The high court had directed NTA to hold a fresh examination for the two candidates. However, later the SC stayed the order and asked NTA to release the result of NEET 2021 and prepare a plan for the concerned students.

(With Inputs From Abraham Thomas)