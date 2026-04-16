Google has launched practice tests for the NEET UG Exam 2026 in the Gemini app. The practice tests have been formed in collaboration with Physicswallah and Careers360. NEET UG Exam 2026: Google launches practice tests in Gemini, here's how to use it

This practice test will help students to not just practice, but prepare with material that more closely resembles what they will see on test day.

The official update was shared by Josh Woodward, VP, Google on his official X handle. The tweet reads, "New in Gemini: NEET practice tests! Sending good luck to everyone taking India's biggest medical exam in a few weeks. You've got this! We’re working on adding more practice tests for different subjects and countries. What should we add next? Let us know below."

Candidates who want to appear for NTA NEET UG examination can take these practice tests through the steps given below.

1. Go to Google play and install Gemini App.

2. Once done, register yourself.

3. Now say 'I want to take a NEET mock test'.

4. The NEET mock test window will open.

5. You can appear in it and once done, click on submit.

6. The scores will be displayed.

Google launches full length free mock test papers for JEE Mains on Gemini app, here's how Sundar Pichai reacted

In January Google launched full-length practice test for the JEE Mains exam and SAT exam on the Gemini App. The practice test was prepared in collaboration with education companies such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360. These practice papers closely resemble what students see on the test day.