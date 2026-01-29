Google launches full length free mock test papers for JEE Mains on Gemini app, here's how Sundar Pichai reacted

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, also an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, while sharing the news on his official X handle, wrote, "If I could turn back time....excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost!

Google has launched a full-length practice test for the JEE Mains exam on the Gemini App. The mock test papers are available on Gemini at no cost.

Google has launched these practice test papers for JEE Mains in collaboration with education companies such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360. These practice papers closely resemble what students see on the test day.

Once the test is completed in Gemini, the students who appear will receive immediate feedback highlighting where they excelled and where they might need to study more. For anything they don’t understand, they can ask Gemini to explain the correct answer.

Gemini can be used to identify specific knowledge gaps, enabling students to create a customised study plan that helps them walk into the exam with confidence.

Google launches free practice tests for SAT exam in Gemini

Earlier this month, Google launched free practice test papers for the SAT exam on Gemini. The practice test for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) was launched at no cost in association with The Princeton Review.

Not only this, the Google Classroom app in Gemini will help teachers to draft assignments and summarise student progress using a specific class context. These innovations, paired with native audio/video feedback directly within Classroom assignments and deep AI-usage insights, empower teachers to move beyond paperwork and focus on personalised growth.