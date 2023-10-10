The Centre's new education policy links knowledge with culture, employment and technology, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said. NEP links study with culture, jobs and tech: UP education minister

He said the previous education policy of the country was formed by Britisher Lord Macaulay and was aimed at creating "kaale angrez" out of Indians.

The minister made the remarks during the seventh convocation ceremony at private Sharda University in Greater Noida on Monday.

"There was a talk for a long time for a new education policy. Some said that indeed a change was needed, while some said they will change it. However, there was no blueprint for a new education policy," Upadhyay said.

"During the troubled times (of Covid-19 19 pandemic) in 2020, a new education policy was brought in. At the centre of this new policy was linking education with culture employment and technique. Now policies initiative and syllabus would be formed around these three focus points. This is what (PM Narendra) Modi has given to the country and the future generations," the minister said.

Noting that "education is a mission and not profession", he said educational institutions have responsibility towards nurturing and polishing the talent of students.

Speaking at the event, Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma exhorted the students to now focus on giving back to humanity and society through the education they have received.

University Chancellor P K Gupta said a total of 3,099 students were awarded degrees during the convocation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here