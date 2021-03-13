NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts

The commerce and industry ministry on Saturday said it has held a competition for designing new and cost effective modern street vending carts to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to Covid-19.

As street vendors use conventional vending carts in the post Covid-19 era, the requirements from a cart have evolved in terms of packaging of goods, display, billing, hygiene, foldability, compactness, mobility, accessories like dustbin, provision for shade, lighting, power supply, it said.

The National Institute of Design (NID) students in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh took part in the competition.

"The objective of the competition was to design a new and cost-effective solution for a modern vending cart to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to Covid-19," it said.