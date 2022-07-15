NIRF 2022: Miranda House best college in India, 5 Delhi colleges in top 10

NIRF College Rankings 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15 announced NIRF 2022 rankings according to which Delhi University's Miranda House is the top college in the country, followed by DU's Hindu College and Chennai-based Presidency College. NIRF 2022 live updates

Notably, five out of the top ten colleges are from Delhi and under the University of Delhi.

Here is the list:

Miranda House, New Delhi Hindu College, New Delhi Presidency College, Chennai Loyola College, Chennai Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi St. Xavier's College, Kolkata Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah Kirori Mal College, New Delhi