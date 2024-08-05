Ministry of Education will release NIRF 2024 Rankings on August 12, 2024. The National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings will be available on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org. NIRF 2024 Rankings to release on August 12 at nirfindia.org, check timing here (nirfindia.org)

The NIRF India Rankings will be released at 3 pm on Monday, August 12.

NIRF Rankings 2024: How are India's best universities ranked?

The official website reads, “This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception.”

In 2023, NIRF rankings was announced on June 5. The rankings was released for various categories which includes- overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental. Law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors and innovation.

IIT Madras topped in the overall category, followed by IISc Bangalore in second spot and IIT Delhi in the third place.

Under the universities category, IISc Bangalore topped the list, JNU came in second, and Jamia Millia Islamia acquired the third spot.

Miranda House topped the college category. Hindu College came in second, and Presidency College, Chennai, was in third.

In Engineering category, IIT Madras acquired the first position, IIT Delhi in second and IIT Bombay in the third place. Under Management category, IIM Ahmedabad on first spot, IIM Bangalore on second and IIM Kozhikode on the third place. For Medical category, AIIMS Delhi topped the list, second was PGIMER, Chandigarh and third was Christian Medical College. Among the law colleges, National Law School of India University topped the list, National Law University got the second position and Nalsar University of Law acquired the third place. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF.