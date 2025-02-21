Menu Explore
Odisha: 11 students on the way to exam centre injured as vehicle overturns

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Feb 21, 2025 11:53 AM IST

Some of the students with minor injuries appeared in the examination, police said.

At least 11 students heading for the matriculation (Class 10) examination in Odisha's Kendrapara district were injured as their vehicle hit a cyclist and fell into a roadside canal on Friday, police said.

The injured students were rushed to Talchua Hospital for treatment. (Representative file photo)
The injured students were rushed to Talchua Hospital for treatment. (Representative file photo)

The cyclist was killed in the accident, the police said.

The students of Vivekananda High School in the Baghamari area were on their way to appear in the class 10 examination at Naga Narayan High School in Khamara Sahi when their speeding vehicle hit the cyclist and then fell into a roadside canal.

The injured students were rushed to Talchua Hospital for treatment.

Some of the students with minor injuries appeared in the examination, police said.

The annual high school examination or matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education started in Odisha on Friday.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
