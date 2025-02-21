Odisha: 11 students on the way to exam centre injured as vehicle overturns

At least 11 students heading for the matriculation (Class 10) examination in Odisha's Kendrapara district were injured as their vehicle hit a cyclist and fell into a roadside canal on Friday, police said. The injured students were rushed to Talchua Hospital for treatment. (Representative file photo)

The cyclist was killed in the accident, the police said.

The students of Vivekananda High School in the Baghamari area were on their way to appear in the class 10 examination at Naga Narayan High School in Khamara Sahi when their speeding vehicle hit the cyclist and then fell into a roadside canal.

Some of the students with minor injuries appeared in the examination, police said.

The annual high school examination or matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education started in Odisha on Friday.

