Odisha government introduces new colour code for school buildings

The Odisha government has announced a new colour code for the buildings of all government schools, including PM SHRI schools across the state, an official statement said. Odisha government announces new colour code for school buildings(Representative image)

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) writes to all Collectors-cum-Chairman to adopt the uniform color code for all government schools.

Under BJD, all government schools across the state were painted green, including official buildings. However, after the new government took charge, the colour of official buildings changed to light orange frost with an orange-tan border.

The BJP government also changed the color and design of school uniforms for classes IX and X from green to light brown and maroon a few months after assuming charge.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, inaugurated a photo gallery exhibition of legendary leader and former CM, the late Biju Patnaik, to mark his 109th birth anniversary at Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The exhibition features over 100 photographs, capturing significant moments from Biju Patnaik's life, including his leadership, interactions with global leaders, and contributions alongside Indian icons from various fields.