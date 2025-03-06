Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha government introduces new colour code for school buildings

ANI | , Bhubaneswar
Mar 06, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) writes to all Collectors-cum-Chairman to adopt the uniform color code for all government schools.

The Odisha government has announced a new colour code for the buildings of all government schools, including PM SHRI schools across the state, an official statement said.

Odisha government announces new colour code for school buildings(Representative image)
Odisha government announces new colour code for school buildings(Representative image)

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) writes to all Collectors-cum-Chairman to adopt the uniform color code for all government schools.

Also read: Odisha govt to impart preparatory pilot training to 50 tribal students to make them ready for DGCA foundation syllabus

Under BJD, all government schools across the state were painted green, including official buildings. However, after the new government took charge, the colour of official buildings changed to light orange frost with an orange-tan border.

Also read: Change in colour of Odisha high school uniform kicks up a row

The BJP government also changed the color and design of school uniforms for classes IX and X from green to light brown and maroon a few months after assuming charge.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, inaugurated a photo gallery exhibition of legendary leader and former CM, the late Biju Patnaik, to mark his 109th birth anniversary at Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Also read: Upset over ‘inappropriate frisking’, girl student dies by ‘suicide’ in Odisha

The exhibition features over 100 photographs, capturing significant moments from Biju Patnaik's life, including his leadership, interactions with global leaders, and contributions alongside Indian icons from various fields.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On