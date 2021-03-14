Odisha to establish 3 Eklavya schools in Sambalpur

The Odisha government has decided to set up three Eklavya model residential schools for tribal students in Sambalpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The schools will be established in tribal-dominated Jamankira, Bamra and Jujumura blocks, he said.

Sambalpur District Welfare Officer Gitanshu Das said the Centre will construct the buildings for the schools that seek to impart quality education to tribal children in remote areas.

Construction work has begun in Bamara and Jamankira blocks, while land has been identified in Jujumura, he said.

Work is expected to be completed within three years, the official said.

An Eklavya school is already functional in Kuchinda block in the district, he added.