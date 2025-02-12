Odisha to provide mid-day meals to govt school students of Class 9 and 10, announces CM Mohan Majhi

Odisha would soon provide mid day meals to around 8 lakh students studying in std 9 and 10 of government schools in the state, chief minister Mohan Majhi announced at a function in Cuttack on Tuesday. Odisha government will provide mid-day meals to school students of Class 9 and 10, CM Mohan Majhi announced. (File/Hindustan Times)

Majhi made the announcement during the centenary celebration of Ranihat high school in Cuttack town on Tuesday evening. Officials said the state Budget for 2025-26 set to be tabled next week in the state Assembly would have Budgetary provisions for the same.

Also read: JIPMAT 2025: Registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT, check exam date here

After the BJP government came to power, there were demands to include the students of Std 9 and 10 in the scheme as many alleged that they were being discriminated.

Since its inception in July 1995 in Odisha, the Mid-Day Meal program provided cooked midday meals to primary school students in government and government-aided schools from Class I to V throughout the state.

From April 2008, students in standards 6, 7, and 8 (upper primary) started receiving mid-day meals in Odisha taking the total number of beneficiaries to 44.5 lakh in 51500 schools. In September 2021, the scheme was renamed PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) by the Ministry of Education.

Also read: Top 3 Harvard online courses for managers and aspiring executives

The program that aims to improve nutritional status and encourage school attendance, provides rice with 'Dalma' on Mondays and Thursdays, rice and Soybean curry on Tuesdays and Fridays and rice and egg curry on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The state government has now announced that 200 ml of milk enriched with Vitamin A and D would be provided in mid-day meal to increase the nutritional intake of the students.

Also read: RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

Data from 1995/96 to 2004-05 shows a steady decrease in dropout rates in Odisha since the MDM's introduction. A study found that over 76 % of government primary school teachers saw the Mid Day Meal Scheme helping achieve the goals of Universalization of Elementary Education.