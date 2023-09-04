O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced over 2,000 scholarships to deserving students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25. As per a press release issued by the university, the decision to award scholarships has been taken to commemorate the special occasion of the 15th anniversary of JGU to be celebrated in 2024. More than 60% of the new students admitted in 2024 receive these scholarships to study at JGU. O.P. Jindal Global University Announces 2,000+ Scholarships for 2024-25 Academic Year

The University will award scholarships on merit-cum-means, following a transparent and holistic admissions process. The eligibility criteria include annual family income, last qualifying examination score, JSAT (Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test) or any other relevant standardized examination results and faculty interview score (where applicable).

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, “We are most delighted to announce this transformative initiative to award over 2000+ scholarships to our incoming students in 2024. JGU believes education to be a beacon of opportunity for all, regardless of their family background or economic standing.JGU believes education to be a beacon of opportunity for all, regardless of their family background or economic standing. Our founding Chancellor and benefactor, Mr. Naveen Jindal has always recognised the importance of access to education for the deserving students, regardless of their financial circumstances”.

Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean (Admissions and Outreach), JGU said, “JGU’s announcement of over 2000+ scholarships in 2024 will pave way for the democratization of higher education with strong emphasis on access, diversity and inclusion Our scholarships are not just about supporting students; they are about fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment. We firmly believe that this diversity is a source of strength, innovation, and progress. If you have a strong desire and passion to be a changemaker in society, JGU provides the ideal platform for you to acquire and enhance the necessary skills for your journey, with financial constraints not being a hindrance”.

