Osmania University Exams 2021: UG, PG time table released on ouexams.in

Osmania University has released undergraduate and postgraduate courses timetable for Osmania University Exams 2021. The examination of UG, PG courses will be conducted in July/ August 2021. Candidates can check the date sheet through the official site of Osmania University on ouexams.in.

The timetable has been released for various courses including BBA/MBA (5 years integrated course), MBA (CBCS) IV semester exams, M.E/M.Tech all branches I semester, Masters Degree in Hospital Management (MDHM). Candidates who want to appear for the exams for these courses can check the timetable through the steps given below.

Osmania University Exams 2021: How to download time table

• Visit the official site of Osmania University Exams on ouexams.in.

• Click on exam time table link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course to get the timetable.

• PDF file will open where candidates can check the date sheet.

• Once checked download the sheet.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exams for M.E will begin on July 15 and will end on July 28, 2021. Other courses exam will begin on July 27, 2021 onwards. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of Osmania University.