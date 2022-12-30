Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi’s PPC registration ends today, apply here

Government of India will close down the registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on December 30, 2022. Students, parents and teachers can register for PPC 2023 through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

Students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents can apply for creative writing competition and win a chance to interact with PM Modi. In PPC, PM Modi shares tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with parents & teachers, to help & enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams & goals.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to apply

To register for PPC 2023, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

Click on participate now link available on the home page.

Login to the account and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through the competition on MyGov, will be gifted with Pariksha Pe Charcha Kits by Ministry of Education.