Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Modi set to boost morale of over 3 crore students today, here's where to watch

PPC 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with over 3 crore exam warriors today, February 10, as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, which is already being touted as the grandest edition of the annual event so far. The 8th edition of PPC will begin from 11 am onwards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and broadcast across diverse platforms. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi's event today

Notably, along with students, Prime Minister Modi will also converse with teachers and parents in the live session.

Now what makes the event grand is the number of registrations that have been recorded this year. As per data on the official website of PPC, over 3.30 crore students, 20.71+ lakh teachers, and more than 5.51 lakh parents have registered for the event this year.

Organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha was conceptualized to reduce examination stress and encourage students, teachers, and parents to celebrate life as an “Utsav", as the ministry puts it.

During the event, the Prime Minister will answer questions from students concerning board exam preparation, stress management, career and more.

Interestingly, a host of personalities with national and global repute will be attending Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. Some of the guests include spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara among others.

Meanwhile, to watch the event live, users may simply head on to the social media pages (Facebook, X, etc.) and YouTube channels of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister's office, etc.

The event will also be telecast on Doordarshan apart from other television channels.

Notably, registrations for the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 14, 2024, and culminated on January 14, 2025. The ministry had also planned a series of school-level activities that began on January 12, 2025 as part of the program with an aim to foster holistic development and inspire students to celebrate examinations as a festival.

In 2024, the event was held on January 29 wherein over 205.62 lakh students, 14.93+ lakh teachers, and more than 5.69 lakh parents had registered.