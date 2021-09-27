PGCIL upgrades 10 Army schools in Kashmir under CSR

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Monday dedicated upgraded and digitized ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri in Kashmir, the company said in a statement.



Lieutenant General D P Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, and other senior officials of PGCIL and Indian Army were present at the ceremony, it said.



PGCIL has given financial assistance amounting ₹3.09 crore to the Indian Army to provide technology-oriented education to students in ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) viz. AGS-Boniyar, Baramula, AGS-Hajinar, Kupwara, AGS-Wayne, Bandipora, AGS-Chandigam, Kupwara, AGS- Budkot, Kupwara, AGS- Sopore, Baramula, AGS- Krusan, Kupwara, AGS-Behibag, Kulgam, AGS- Aishmuqam, Anantnag, AGS- Wuzur, Anantnag.

The classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of PGCIL. This CSR effort of PGCIL will enable about 5,000 students to remain abreast with latest technological, scientific, cultural developments through digital learnings and access information quicker with help of digital aids.



Through this CSR initiative, latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley.

