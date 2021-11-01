PhD interview to be scheduled after NTA releases JNUEE result: JNU

After canceling the viva-voce round for PhD admissions, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 31 said that a fresh schedule of viva-voce examinations for admission into Ph.D. under JNUEE and other programmes of studies will be intimated shortly. The exams have been rescheduled because the final results of the written examinations are awaited from NTA, which is in the process of releasing results of various universities one by one, the university has said in a notification.

“Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2021) has been completed for the Academic Session 2021-2022 and the university is in process of conducting viva-voce examinations for Ph.D. Accordingly, the University has scheduled viva-voce examinations for Ph.D. Programme from 26.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. The viva-voce for examinations under JRF categories have started on 26.10.2021 as scheduled and has been going smoothly,” it has said.

However, the viva-voce for JNUEE categories could not be held as the result is pending.

“Both JNU and NTA are working hard for an early declaration of the results of JNUEE-2021,” JNU has said in the notification.

JNUEE was conducted by the NTA from September 20 to 23 in computer-based mode.