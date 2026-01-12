Plan to groom promising IIT faculty for future directorship in the works

Promising faculty members at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) may soon undergo training over two years to be groomed for directorship of the premier institutions in future, according to officials.

The training programme will be led by IIT Bombay and all IITs will have to nominate high-performing faculty members with strong academic and research credentials for it.

Officials privy to the development told PTI that the government is considering grooming distinguished academics for directorship of IITs and may also seek support from IIMs for the programme.

"Based on the discussion held, it has been recommended that a leadership training programme may be initiated with a target to train about 300-350 most promising faculty members of IITs, designing a 2-year programme with three modules of a week each per year.

"IITs will be asked to nominate only high-performing faculty members with strong academic and research credentials," an official said.

"A draft programme structure and the broad criteria for selection has been prepared. IIT Bombay has been designated to lead the programme and set up a team to implement it. Support from IIMs may also be sought for the programme," the official added.

According to the plan, each cohort may be trained and mentored over two years. The broad criterion for selection will emphasise a combination of strong academic and research credentials, a deep commitment to student development through a student-centric approach, and a strategic mindset that values collaboration.

The training programme will cover behavioural competencies, functional competencies and selected domain competencies.

The director at IIT is the principal academic and executive officer of the institute and is responsible for its proper administration, imparting of instruction and maintenance of discipline. There are a number of deans and heads of department who advise and assist the director on matters of education and research.

IIT directors are appointed through a rigorous, multi-stage process involving public advertisement, a Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) evaluating candidates, and final approval by the Visitor (President of India), with recommendations forwarded by the IIT Council and the Ministry of Education.

The appointment is on contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years, whichever is earlier, according to the usual terms and conditions.