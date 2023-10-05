PM Narendra Modi dedicates IIT Jodhpur campus to the nation, appreciates the commitment to technological development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur campus to the nation. IIT Jodhpur has the Centre for Education and Technology for Education (CETE) to conduct a unique Integrated Teacher Education Program(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Jodhpur, it is one of the fastest-growing technological institutes in the country with a vision to nurture excellence of thought and impart knowledge by using transformational technologies with a multidisciplinary approach for responding to societal challenges and aspirations.

“IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur have collaboratively explored new possibilities in the field of medical technology. This will also promote medical tourism. AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur are becoming premier institutions not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country, said PM Modi.

“The Honourable PM acknowledged and appreciated IIT Jodhpur's unwavering commitment to technological development, cutting-edge research, and the high-quality education delivered to our students. The Prime Minister has specifically acknowledged our endeavours in the field of medical technology and the collaborative efforts between IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur in developing innovative devices aimed at providing vital support to patients confronting diverse medical challenges. This recognition serves as a tremendous source of inspiration, reinforcing our dedication to working tirelessly for the advancement of technology. He also shed light on our rich cultural heritage, our vibrant environment, and the contributions that IIT Jodhpur is making in these domains. These words of encouragement further enhance our commitment and promise to deliver excellence to our nation,” said Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur in the press release.

According to IIT Jodhpur, the institute offers unique academic and research programs across multiple disciplines, including collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur for transdisciplinary innovation-oriented programs in Medical Technologies. The following are some such implemented projects :

The Institute has established the School of Liberal Arts, offering programs in Computational Social Science and Digital Humanities.

The Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion (ADI) offers a unique M.S. by research program.

IIT Jodhpur has the Centre for Education and Technology for Education (CETE) to conduct a unique Integrated Teacher Education Program aimed at strengthening the Teaching-Learning process at all levels starting from school education.

The Institute established a transdisciplinary Centre of Excellence in Integrative Precision Health and established an Ayurtech Center of Excellence in collaboration with Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University.

The Institute emphasises science-based technology education and focuses on research and innovation aligned with national missions like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and more, through various initiatives and partnerships.

According to the media release, several campus sustainability initiatives taken by the Institute include a smart graded water supply grid, innovative water irrigation system, thatched pathway roofing, soil restoration, waste segregation, wetland restoration and design, digital archiving of flora and fauna, carbon capture from flue gas, natural vegetation spatial analysis, khamba composters, g-filters, etc.

IIT Jodhpur collaborates with various stakeholders for societal and environmental causes using a transdisciplinary approach, contributing to national missions like Green Hydrogen Mission, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Ishan Vikas, Vigyan Jyoti, by focusing on research and innovation towards developing indigenous technologies aligned with these National missions, stated the release.

