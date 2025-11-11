Pondicherry Central University climbs to 470th rank in QS Asia University rankings 2026

The Pondicherry Central University has achieved a significant milestone in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, securing the 470th position among 1,526 institutions from 48 Asian countries. Education News

In a release on Tuesday, Deputy Registrar of the University K Mahesh said, "This marks a considerable improvement from the previous position in the 501-520 band in the 2025 rankings underscoring the University`s sustained progress in academic excellence, research output and international engagement.

" He said the varsity's overall score witnessed a substantial increase from 18.8 in 2025 to 30.7 in 2026 reflecting notable improvement across multiple performance indicators.

In the Southern Asian region, the Pondicherry Central University advanced from rank 140 to 121, demonstrating its growing prominence. Further the University has shown remarkable growth across various parameters of the QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

The Deputy Registrar said that in terms of research performance, papers per faculty increased from 48.2 to 76.6 while citations per paper grew from 16.9 to 19.4, clearly demonstrating greater research productivity and impac. He said the University's` internationalisation efforts also gained significant momentum with international faculty ratio increasing from 4.6 to 5.1 and the international student ratio doubling from 2 to 4 `displaying enhanced global presence and diversity`.

There was sharp rise in the international research network rise from 26.3 to 77.6, indicating a major expansion in global research collaboration. Vice Chancellor of the University P Prakash Babu congratulated the faculty officers, research scholars and staff of the University for the `commendable achievements`.