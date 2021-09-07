Postpone NEET 2021, let them have a fair chance: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked for the postponement of medical entrance exam, NEET 2021. The NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. The admit cards of the candidates who have registered for the exam have already been released.

In a tweet, he said that the government is blind to students’ distress. “GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance,” he has tweeted.

GOI is blind to students’ distress.



Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2021

Gandhi’s tweet came a day after Supreme Court declined to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam. On Monday SC heard a petition filed by a group of students appearing in compartment/ private/ patrachar exams conducted by CBSE. The top court refused while allowing the students to move a representation to the National Testing Agency, the authority that conducts the exam, in this regard. The Court directed NTA to decide on the representation expeditiously.

The students pointed out that NTA had postponed JEE session 4 and a similar direction could be given with regard to NEET. The bench said, "If they are willing to do it, we won't come in their way but do not use our platform to push them." The Court noted that nearly 16 lakh students have burnt the midnight oil and any interference by this Court will cause "pain and strain" to lakhs of students.