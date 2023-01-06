Home / Education / News / PPC 2023: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27

PPC 2023: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27

news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:14 PM IST

PPC 2023 registration date has been extended till January 27, 2023. Candidates can participate at PPC through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

PPC 2023: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27
PPC 2023: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Government of India has extended the PPC 2023 registration date. The registration date to participate in PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been extended till January 27, 2023. Students, teachers and parents can participate at PPC through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

The Ministry of Education has shared a tweet regarding registration date of extension. The tweet reads, “No worries if you missed it! The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodion #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 & learn to do your best in upcoming exams.”

Earlier, the last date to apply was till December 30, 2022, which now has been extended. Students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents can apply for creative writing competition and win a chance to interact with PM Modi.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be conducted on January 27, 2023 at the Talkatora Indoor stadium. PM Modi will share tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi pariksha pe charcha education + 1 more
pm modi pariksha pe charcha education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out