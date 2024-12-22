Menu Explore
Protesting MPPSC candidates meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, submit memorandum of demands

PTI | , Bhopal
Dec 22, 2024 08:32 PM IST

The protesting students submitted a list of demands which include showing answer sheets of the 2019 MPPSC mains exam and more. Check details here.

A delegation of protesting Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) aspirants met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum of demands.

As per a CMO post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told the delegation of protesting students that the state government was considering their demands positively. (File/PTI)
As per a CMO post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told the delegation of protesting students that the state government was considering their demands positively. (File/PTI)

Some 2000 aspirants, who were agitating since Wednesday in Indore, called off their protest on Saturday night after an assurance from authorities about their demands.

The demands include showing answer sheets of the 2019 MPPSC mains exam, announcing results of the 2023 exams, release of notification for the 2025 MPPSC exams etc.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office confirmed the meeting with Yadav, adding that the CM told them the state government was considering their demands positively. "Along with this, the CM said the state government is committed to providing maximum employment opportunities.

The process of recruitment to vacant posts in various departments is going on, advertisements will be issued for recruitment to more posts in the coming time," the post on X further stated. Earlier on Saturday night, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had met the protesters in Indore.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the BJP government in the state, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "CM is saying we are doing it, it is happening, we will do it, it will happen. Such things create doubt. These are not words (promises), they are statements. If the statements are not fulfilled, then the responsibility of the ruckus will also be yours (CM's). Next time I will also sit on dharna."

