CBSE’s National Adolescent Summit 2024 sheds light on importance of students' mental health, life skills & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, hosted the National Adolescent Summit 2024 based on the theme "Life Skills, Mental Health, Safety, and Well-being," on December 20-21 at the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi. The National Adolescent Summit 2024 was held at the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi.

The two-day event witnessed over 850 participants from India and abroad, which fostered dialogue and collaboration on critical adolescent issues.

The summit, which aligned with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was inaugurated CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh on December 20, 2024.

During this address, Singh emphasized the transformative role of adolescence and the importance of education that transcends textbooks and classrooms. He also highlighted the need to nurture self-awareness and societal contributions through extracurricular activities, a press statement informed.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary of CBSE, shed light on the growing challenges faced by students in the modern era, including information overload and changing family dynamics.

Gupta underscored the importance of robust counseling mechanisms in schools to address mental health concerns and create inclusive learning environments.

As informed in the press statement, several engaging activities were held as part of the summit. Some of them are as follows:

Health and Wellness Exhibition: Display of 120 innovative projects promoting health and well-being, submitted by schools across India.

Yuva Sansad: An adolescent well-being parliament with 70 young participants discussing pressing youth issues.

UTSAV: This included the following:

Kalakriti: A theme-based on-the-spot painting competition celebrating creativity and storytelling through art, with 110 entries.

A theme-based on-the-spot painting competition celebrating creativity and storytelling through art, with 110 entries. Eloquence: The Young Orators Championship spotlighting debating skills and passion, which attracted numerous participants that schools were paired together.

The Young Orators Championship spotlighting debating skills and passion, which attracted numerous participants that schools were paired together. Tarang: A celebration of Indian classical dance, featuring 90 solo performances.

A celebration of Indian classical dance, featuring 90 solo performances. Pathshala Nukkad Ki: A theatrical journey exploring contemporary themes.

Manovriti: Screening of 50 short films by students, highlighting their unique perspectives and creativity.

Samvedna: Sessions where luminaries from diverse fields mentored and engaged with student peer educators.

Q-Smart: The National Health & Wellness Quiz tested knowledge and wit in an energizing competition, consisting of multiple sessions.

There were also panel discussions on student issues, workshops for counsellors and wellness teachers, and special interactive sessions.

The valedictory ceremony was conducted on December 21, 2024 which was attended by Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, as the special guest.

In his address, Sharma stressed on the the need to combat misinformation and cybercrimes, highlighting the importance of ethical media practices and critical thinking among youth.

Additionally, his interactive Q&A session provided valuable insights into adolescent challenges and underscored the significance of initiatives like the Pariksha Pe Charcha, the release informed.

During the event, winners of various competitions were awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements.