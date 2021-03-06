Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges
The Punjab government on Friday decided to accord the status of state university to two engineering colleges located in Ferozepur and Gurdaspur and also approved ₹45 crore to these institutes for the next three years.
A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Bills by which the two colleges will get the status of state-level universities will be tabled in the ongoing budget session of the assembly, an official release said here.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Technical Campus, Ferozepur and Beant College of Engineering and Technology, Gurdaspur, would be upgraded as Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur and Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, respectively, it said.
The upgradation of these engineering colleges as state universities would enable both these institutes to start multidisciplinary courses with its existing infrastructure, the release said.
The Finance Department has approved a grant of ₹45 crore initially for the next three years ( ₹15 crore/year) for each of the two universities, which will be mentored by Indian Institute of Technology Ropar to attract students, it said.
These two institutes, set up in 1994 by the state government, have played a major role in the development of technical education in the border areas of the state. They are run by the societies registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860 and all their affairs are looked after by a board of governors constituted by the state government, it stated.
The Cabinet also gave go-ahead to introduce the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Right) Bill, 2021, in the ongoing budget session.
The move is aimed at helping the state government to compile record of rights of properties within the boundaries of the villages, the release said.
In a bid to eliminate red-tapeism and promote effective administration of public affairs, the Cabinet also okayed the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Bill to be tabled in the ongoing budget session of Vidhan Sabha for enactment, it said.
Part of the government's reforms agenda for improving delivery of services to public and ease of doing business to industry, the Bill contains provision to reduce the cost and burden of compliances on citizens and businesses, through simplified, trust-based procedures that would expedite processes and make governance efficient.
The Cabinet also gave approval to release payment of ₹36.70 crore to the Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation (PAFC) on account of administrative charges for the work done by it during the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2019-20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command
- The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100
- Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India: Vice President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional languages to be medium of instruction in Bihar's elementary schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Nadar University Chennai appoints Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as VC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of 1.5mn schools impacted 247mn children in India: UNICEF study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to work to overcome language barriers for allowing talent to flourish: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC seeks reply on plea for contempt for not extending RTE beyond 14 years age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-KGP team develops technology to improve efficiency in fertiliser application
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hostels for ST/SC students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
M Com, MA and MSc exams can now be conducted by March 30, says new MU circular
- Less than ten days after the University of Mumbai released a circular asking colleges to conduct exams for first year post graduate batches by March 10, the varsity released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30, giving colleges a breather.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox