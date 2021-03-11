IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart
A year after schools stopped in-person classes in March 2020, teachers say it has been a time unlike any other in their careers. A time when they had to undertake a major skills upgrade.(File)
A year after schools stopped in-person classes in March 2020, teachers say it has been a time unlike any other in their careers. A time when they had to undertake a major skills upgrade.(File)
news

Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart

  • Life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching.
READ FULL STORY
By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching, in order to take classrooms to the homes of students via an impersonal two-dimensional screen.

A year after schools stopped in-person classes in March 2020, teachers say it has been a time unlike any other in their careers. A time when they had to undertake a major skills upgrade — many attended extensive training to use technology -- and think on their feet to build content that suits the new normal, come up creative ideas to engage students virtually, and find new ways to assess students remotely.

The sudden shift to online mode of learning posed several questions: What is to be taught online? What is the template to create online content? And, how can one teach online with only a minimal knowledge of online teaching tools? Neither schools not the state education department had all the answers. So they started with the basics -- training teachers for the new task at hand. Teachers were speedily taught to use technology and to develop online study material.

Gopal Krishnan, a mathematics teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Subhash Nagar, said the pandemic came as a “sudden shock” for teachers.

“Suddenly, we were deprived of face-to-face interactions with students. We were asked to switch to online mode and that was challenging. Although we knew about the existence of many teaching-learning tools, we were not using them in our day-to-day classes. The first challenge was to connect with students virtually. Initially, we were completely dependent on WhatsApp groups and not everyone was available there. Gradually, we shifted to other modes of online classes, including Zoom and Google classrooms,” he said.

He says teaching maths online was a major challenge. “In the beginning, we were not aware of the template to create online content to teach mathematics. But, later, the state education department formed an academic team of teachers to create content for different subjects for all government schools on a daily basis,” Krishanan said.

Archana Raichandani, who teaches physics at The Indian School, a private institution in south Delhi, said teachers learned “step-by-step” to adapt to the “new normal”. “We used to rack our brains for ways to engage students virtually -- I tried different ways, including presentations and using my notebook as a blackboard and phone as a camera,” she said.

Another major challenge was to hold students’ attention during virtual classes. It was even more challenging for teachers of younger classes. Vineeta Nanda, a primary teacher at Mount Abu Public School, said, “We had to create content that is more engaging and interactive. Many students used to switch off cameras and mute themselves during online classes. It is very challenging to hold the interest of students, especially when they are confined at home. We had heart-to-heart sessions with them and also organised Zoom birthday parties to make them more involved.”

For thousands of government teachers, who were also engaged in Covid-19 duties, the online process was even more tasking. Alok k Mishra, a political science teacher at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Nithari and a mentor Delhi government teacher, was involved in pandemic work for over four months last year. “I was exempted from taking online classes while on Covid duty, but as a mentor teacher, I had to prepare worksheets for students. I used to do that either while performing my duties at the quarantine centre or after that. When I resumed online classes, I encountered another challenge. Many of my students were from families that had just one smartphone between them and they would not have the device during the day. I had to take classes in shifts for such students,” he said.

In government schools, most students did not have access to smart devices or the internet and had to depend on worksheets or assignments sent by teachers, the hardcopies of which could be collected from schools.

Lack of smart devices at home and poor connectivity proved a hurdle for several teachers as well. “I had one laptop at home and I had to share that with my two children. It was so challenging to take classes online from home. I had to seek permission from my principal to visit the school to take classes in October,” said an English teacher working at a private school in east Delhi.

A teacher employed with a north civic body run school in Jahangirpuri, requesting anonymity, said, “Initially, I did not have a Wi-Fi connection at home and the daily data limit of my internet plan was 1.5 GB. It would get exhausted in downloading and uploading videos on WhatsApp groups, watching YouTube content for making notes, and taking online classes on WhatsApp.”

Assessments were another challenge. “There was no way to take a normal pen-and-paper exam. We used several methods to assess students, including online projects, vivas, sending Google forms with questions and worksheets,” said Raichandani.

With schools currently reopening in a staggered manner, teachers are staring at yet another challenge -- familiarising students with in-person classes. “First of all, we have to mentally prepare them to return to their earlier schedule — wake up early, get dressed and reach school. Also, they have lost the practice of writing and the habit of engaging and interacting with other students. We will have to work on all these,” Nanda said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online teaching covid-19 teachers education news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Artificial Intelligence is going to empower lakhs of Indian students. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Artificial Intelligence is going to empower lakhs of Indian students. Getty Images/iStockphoto
news

CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:54 PM IST
This new initiative is a youth- oriented platform to promote digital-first mindset and encourage the creation of AI-enabled real-life solutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With a capacity of 100-300 litre per hour(L/h), the system based on a membrane technically called the hydrophilised polyamide membrane removes heavy metals such as iron from the groundwater.(Mint /File)
With a capacity of 100-300 litre per hour(L/h), the system based on a membrane technically called the hydrophilised polyamide membrane removes heavy metals such as iron from the groundwater.(Mint /File)
news

Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:06 PM IST
An efficient, low-cost, nano-filtration-based technology developed by the Centre for Technological Excellence in Water Purification (CTEWP) housed in IIT, Kharagpur has ensured access to safe and clean drinking water free of heavy metals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.. (Representative image)(HT File)
The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.. (Representative image)(HT File)
news

Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday approved a proposal to declare as 'all pass' this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian students are now matching global standards of education because of the new policy's focus on skill-based education, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.(PTI File)
Indian students are now matching global standards of education because of the new policy's focus on skill-based education, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.(PTI File)
news

Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said many Indian students who had gone abroad for studies have returned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now want to continue education in the country only, crediting the New Education Policy for their choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
news

Action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary initiated: Govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that it has already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level, as envisaged by the NEP 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
news

DU teachers go on strike over non-payment of salaries

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:14 PM IST
"We just want the concerned authority to release our funds and pay our salaries. For other issues, we can always sit and talk," DUTA president Rajib Ray told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
news

Delhi Technological University partners Samsung to set up Innovation Lab

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Samsung engineers and DTU students will also work on several innovative sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that can benefit the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
news

NEP 2020 aims to give youth right education for revolutionary changes: President

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The National Education Policy 2020 aims to give the country's youth the right education to bring 'revolutionary changes' in the course of history, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sainik School, Nagrota is ranked 5th among 24 Sainik Schools across the country, according to 2018 rankings.(Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
The Sainik School, Nagrota is ranked 5th among 24 Sainik Schools across the country, according to 2018 rankings.(Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
news

Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Govt planning to set up new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smart classes(Hindustan Times)
Smart classes(Hindustan Times)
news

Smart classes in high school located in Odisha's remote area

PTI, Koraput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST
According to the official, in addition to the smart classroom, the block authorities have established an open gym and a children park for the overall development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
news

University education should instill curiosity in students: Rajasthan Governor

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:21 AM IST
He said that only education which gives the power of ideas and flight of imagination to the students can benefit the nation and society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Kovind addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Wednesday.(@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter Photo)
President Kovind addressed the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Wednesday.(@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter Photo)
news

NEP 2020 has a holistic vision on transforming learning, says President Kovind

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a well-planned and decisive step towards recovering India's legacy of rich education system described by Mahatma Gandhi as a "beautiful tree" that was felled by what the British rulers called reforms, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI file)
Representational image. (ANI file)
news

Large number of MP govt schools without teachers: Minister

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:10 PM IST
In Alirajpur, 256 schools are without any teachers while it is 208 in Jhabua, 428 in Barwani, 128 in Singrauli, 122 in Sidhi, 237 in Mandla and 208 in Dhar, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
news

Delhi University Teachers' Association calls for DU shutdown from March 11

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The executive meeting of DUTA was held on Tuesday to discuss "crisis faced by teaching and non-teaching staff in twelve DU colleges that are 100 per cent funded colleges for the last 14 months".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is ranked one among the top 12 institutions of India in Engineering and Technology and within the top 450 Universities in the World as per QS subject ranking, 2021.(File photo)
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is ranked one among the top 12 institutions of India in Engineering and Technology and within the top 450 Universities in the World as per QS subject ranking, 2021.(File photo)
news

QS ranks VIT among top 12 institutions of India in engineering and technology

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • According to a press release, seven subjects of VIT are in the list published by QS this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP