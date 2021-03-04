QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.

Speaking at the unveiling of QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021, the minister said that Government’s continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS. These rankings and ratings have fostered healthy competition amongst Indian Institutions motivating them towards global excellence, he added.

According to a press release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB), 12 Indian institutions have made it to the top 100 of the world - IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, University of Delhi, and OP Jindal University.

IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.

According to the release, Pokhriyal said India’s higher education system plays a vital role in driving the nation’s competitiveness, and added, India today is a leading

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the Government in addressing the gender gap in higher education, wherein now women constitute 48.6% of the total enrolment.

