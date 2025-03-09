Rajasthan cabinet approves bill to regulate coaching centres

The Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday gave the nod to the Rajasthan Coaching Centre Control and Regulation Bill in a bid to regulate coaching centres and also gave the nod to the Rajasthan Skill Policy 2025 to promote skilling and employment for youth. Rajasthan cabinet gives nod to bill to regulate coaching centres(Unsplash/Photo for representation )

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, parliamentary minister Jogaram Patel said, “Students sometimes commit suicide due to stress which is unfortunate. We want students to study and compete but not face mental health issues.”

He said the bill will be tabled in the assembly next week. The bill will cover coaching centres with more than fifty students and will have provisions such as penalty and cancellation of registration for flouting the rules.

Patel said the government will also bring a Rajasthan Skill Policy 2025 aimed at upskilling, reskilling and promoting entrepreneurship and providing new avenues of employment for youth.

“The number of unemployed youth in the state is growing… the government has committed to give four lakh job in five years and also create opportunities for employment so we have got this policy. There are 20 lakh youth who are employable but do not have the right skills. So through the appropriate skill programmes we want the youth to contribute in development of the state.”

Patel also expressed disappointment that the Congress MLAs did not participate in the Constitution Club inauguration.

“There are differences of opinion in a democracy. But to politicise such programmes which are in the interest of the public is unfortunate. The Congress boycotted the programme which was not right. It was not an inauguration nor was there any plaque being put, there was just a havan which is done in our tradition when we do something new… all political parties including Congress had agreed to attend the get together but all parties were there today except the Congress,” he said.