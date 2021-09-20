Regular classes resume for students of classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan schools

The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 resumed in government and private schools in Rajasthan from Monday with 50% capacity.

The guidelines issued by the state government don't allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of school canteen.

"The attendance is not mandatory and online classes are continuing like before. The turnout of students is average," a teacher at a private school in Jaipur said.

After remaining closed for months due to Covid restrictions, schools had reopened for students of 9 to 12 from September 1.

School activity for classes 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity.