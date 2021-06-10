Home / Education / News / Restructuring of Odisha Administrative Service cadre approved by state cabinet
Restructuring of Odisha Administrative Service cadre approved by state cabinet

The Odisha Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the cadre of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and created 220 new OAS posts.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:23 AM IST

The Odisha Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the cadre of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and created 220 new OAS posts.

"Officers of Odisha Administrative Service cadre, contribute mostly to the Revenue Administration, Law and Order, Rural and Urban Development, Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Education and Health and especially, Disaster Management.

Government schemes and welfare activities have grown manifold in the meantime and utmost importance is being attached to transparency and efficiency in public delivery system, which has necessitated posting of officers in different levels, in addition to the existing scale, as per requirement of Departments," according to an official release.

"Besides, owing to increase in posts at the base level, there is a need for enhancement of posts in mid and senior level in order to augment the existing promotional facilities, through restructuring of the cadre. The proposed restructuring involves creation of 220 new posts," it said.

Topics
education odisha cabinet resolution
