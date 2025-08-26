School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, other news of August 26
National
DMRC hikes Delhi Metro fares for the first time in years
Trump says 7 jets shot down during India-Pakistan conflict
‘We count on India’: Zelensky sends heartfelt reply to PM Modi on Ukraine's Independence Day
Telangana local body polls likely to be held in third week of September
IIT Council discusses PhD reforms, research commercialisation
SSC to hold re-exam for 59K aspirants hit by technical glitches
Heavy rain likely to continue over northwest India, says IMD
India aims to double the number of airports to 350 by 2047: Aviation minister
International
US issues notice to India ahead of Donald Trump's 50% tariffs deadline
Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 20, including 5 journalists
Trump hints at meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy
Trump signs executive order to prosecute those who burn US flag
Wildfire sweeps across Oregon, California; thousands evacuated
Cambodia passes law to strip citizenship of people convicted of treason
Sports
16-year-old supersub scores last-gasp winner for Liverpool to beat 10-man Newcastle
Lakshya Sen bows out of the BWF World Championships, loses in first round