School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, other news of August 26

School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 26): Stay updated with the latest national, international developments and sports news.

National

DMRC hikes Delhi Metro fares for the first time in years

Trump says 7 jets shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

‘We count on India’: Zelensky sends heartfelt reply to PM Modi on Ukraine's Independence Day

Telangana local body polls likely to be held in third week of September

IIT Council discusses PhD reforms, research commercialisation

SSC to hold re-exam for 59K aspirants hit by technical glitches

Heavy rain likely to continue over northwest India, says IMD

India aims to double the number of airports to 350 by 2047: Aviation minister

International

US issues notice to India ahead of Donald Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 20, including 5 journalists

Trump hints at meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy

Trump signs executive order to prosecute those who burn US flag

Wildfire sweeps across Oregon, California; thousands evacuated

Cambodia passes law to strip citizenship of people convicted of treason

Sports

16-year-old supersub scores last-gasp winner for Liverpool to beat 10-man Newcastle

Lakshya Sen bows out of the BWF World Championships, loses in first round