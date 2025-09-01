School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, sports news of September 1

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stay updated with the important national and international developments and check updates from the world of sports. The top news headlines for September 1 are: School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international, and other news of September 1

National

PM Modi, Xi Jinping stress border peace, global stability in crucial meet

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ to conclude in Patna on Monday

PM Modi, President Xi discuss trade gap, joint fight against terror

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, orange alert issued

IPS officer G Venkataraman appointed as Tamil Nadu DGP

Cloudburst in Manali area brings heavy rain in Chennai

Minor among four dead as Ganesh procession tractor-trolley overturns in Andhra Pradesh

IMD forecasts more rain in September, warns hill states

‘No room for bias’: Delhi high court tells Centre to enrol woman in IAF

International

Yemen’s Houthi rebels detain at least 11 UN staff in latest crackdown

South Korea factory activity shrinks for 7th month on higher US tariffs, PMI shows

Japan's factory activity shrinks on falling export orders, PMI shows

2 dead, 2 critically injured in Mt. Washington Shooting in Cincinnati

Indians comprise largest country cohort making refugee claims in Canada: Data

Donald Trump rebuffs health rumours, says ‘never felt better in my life’

Colorado plane crash: 2 aircraft collide midair near Fort Morgan Airport

6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region

US embassy issues stricter passport collection rules for Indian visa applicants

US mandates in-person interviews for H1-B and F-1 visa applicants from September

Sports

India vs Iran in CAFA Nations Cup today

Rohit Sharma set to return to international cricket for the ODI tour of Australia

Sarfaraz Khan’s India comeback dream stalls with injury blow

Gonasika, Odisha Warriors pull out of Hockey India League

U Mumba stage dramatic fightback to stun Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

Brighton's Brajan Gruda grabs last-gasp winner to sink Manchester City 2-1

Asia Cup Hockey: India scrape past Japan, qualify for Super 4s