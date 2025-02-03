Menu Explore
School teacher held for secretly ‘filming’ women in washroom in Nagpur

PTI |
Feb 03, 2025 02:39 PM IST

A teacher of a school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly secretly filming women using a toilet, police said on Monday.

A teacher of a school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly secretly filming women using a toilet, police said on Monday.

Police found 20 objectionable videos on the accused's mobile phone, the official said.(File Photo/Representative image)
Police found 20 objectionable videos on the accused's mobile phone, the official said.(File Photo/Representative image)

The police arrested the accused, Mangesh Khapre (38), a resident of Itwari, in connection with the incident that took place at a cultural centre at Sitaburdi on January 31, an official said.

He said one of the women caught Khapre secretly filming women from the window of the toilet and raised an alarm, and people at the scene apprehended him.

Police found 20 objectionable videos on the accused's mobile phone, the official said.

He said Khapre had been involved in a similar incident at an event last year.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
