Students in higher education to get COVID vaccine within 10 days: K'taka Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday assured that all the students studying in various higher education courses will be vaccinated within 10 days.

Addressing the media after convening a meeting with the officials of the departments of Health and Medical Education, he said that this includes students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under Chief minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses.

Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio also said, "The vaccination drive for the higher education students has been initiated on June 28 and 94,000 students have been jabbed on the first day", and added that concerned authorities have been directed to vaccinate all students in this group in 10 days.

As per the official release, 60 lakh vaccines have been supplied to the state in the month of June and this will be increased in the coming months. "As of the date, the state of Karnataka stands third in the country, in the overall achievement with respect to achievement in vaccination and other parameters of COVID management", Narayana explained.

Other major decisions taken in the meeting as a preparation to face the possible third of the COVID-19 pandemic are to increase the oxygen generation and oxygen storage in the hospitals of the state and oxygen refilling capacity by August end.

Oxygen generation capacity will be enhanced by 400 MT. This comprises 250 MT in hospitals coming under the department of health and the remaining in medical college hospitals and private hospitals. And also arrangements made by District commissioners under the Disaster Management Act.

"Similarly, oxygen storage capacity will be increased by about 2500-2800 MT. This comprises 1806 MT in hospitals working under the department of health, 500 MT in medical college hospitals. Each district hospital will have a minimum of 20 MT oxygen storage capacity and taluk hospital will have a minimum of 6 MT capacity. Global tenders will be floated to procure tankers which are essential to store liquid oxygen", he told. Concerned authorities have been directed to increase the oxygenated beds to 84,000 from the existing 58,000.

Private hospitals without oxygen storage facilities have already been issued notices, and they have to mandatorily make arrangements by August end. Oxygen cylinder refilling plants will be given financial aid to double their capacity and refilling facility will be set up in 9 districts which do not have oxygen refilling facility at present.