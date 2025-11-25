Sub-zero temperature forces winter vacation in Kashmir schools

Owing to the sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, winter vacation was announced for Kindergarten classes in all the valley schools from Wednesday while other classes will break for vacations in staggered manner from December 1. A flock of Eurasian coots swim on Dal Lake as a boatman rows his boat in the misty background, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (PTI)

The education authorities announced the vacations as the valley has been continuously reeling under sub zero temperatures for the past more than a week.

The Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department on Tuesday issued the winter vacation schedule for all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir division and the winter-zone areas of Jammu division.

According to an order of the school education department, the pre-primary classes will start the winter vacations from November 26, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

It said that classes 1 to 8 will break for vacations from December 01 while classes 9 to 12 will close from December 11.

“All teaching faculty shall remain available for any academic activity during the vacation period,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, the cold continued to maintain its grip over the valley with the capital Srinagar recording minus 3.1°C, some 3.2 notches below normal, during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that all the other weather monitoring stations of Kashmir division also recorded sub zero temperatures as did Banihal in Jammu division. The valley experienced foggy conditions in the morning.

The coldest stations were Konibal and Pahalgam in South Kashmir at minus 4.5°C and minus 4.4°C respectively.

The MeT informed that the northern station of Kupwara recorded minus 3.4°C.

Jammu city was relatively better at 9.8 degree Celsius while Banihal was cold at minus 0.5°C.

The MeT forecast mainly dry weather for the next few days with cloudy weather and light snowfall expected over the mountains on December 02.