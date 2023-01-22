SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam registration ends today at swayam.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam today, January 22. Those who are yet to apply for the upcoming exam can submit their forms on the official website of NTA.

Interested candidates can apply online at swayam.nta.ac.in. The application process for SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exam started on December 21, 2022.

As per the offocial notice, candidates can make corrections to their SWAYAM 2022 application form from January 24 till January 26, 2023.

SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exams are scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26, 2023.

During the correction window, students will be allowed to edit details in their application forms.

“Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details, already submitted by them in their application form, through the “Correction Window” when it opens. They will be able to add more courses, to those already applied for, if they so desire, through the “Correction Window”, reads the official notification.