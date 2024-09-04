 Teachers shape good citizens, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy | Education - Hindustan Times
Teachers shape good citizens, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy

PTI | , Puducherry
Sep 04, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said that teachers' role in society is effective and irreplaceable.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday extended his greeting to teachers on the eve of Teacher's Day.

Teachers "are molding good citizens". Next to parents, teachers are being held in good respect and in high esteem, he said in an official release.

"The dedication of teachers in shaping good citizens always deserves respect and celebration of Teacher's Day marks the gratitude society owes to the teaching community," the CM said.

There is always a good appreciation for the teachers' selfless service. They lay a foundation for a progressive society and character-centric citizens, he added.

Rangasamy called for sustained respect for the teachers.

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said that teachers' role in society is effective and irreplaceable.

Students owe a lot to their teachers and the Teacher's Day celebration is a fitting recognition to the teaching community and a tribute to former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated every year as a day dedicated to recognise the services of teachers, he said.

