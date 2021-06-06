Technical varsities to hold exams online, says UP secretary technical education

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department is finalising the modalities to hold online exams for students in its three technical institutes under three universities, said secretary technical education, Alok Kumar on Sunday.

Kumar tweeted, "Students of three technical institutes: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU-Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University, (HBTU), Kanpur and Madan Mohan University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur will take the test online."

"Online exams will be first conducted for final year students and then for other batches," according to his tweet that he sent replying to a question asked by a student on Twitter.

When asked about feasibility of online exam in view of poor internet connectivity as 90% students resides in villages, Kumar said, "You won’t need very high connectivity. We are figuring this out. One of the solutions is that you can go to the nearest common service centre."

Responding to another query, Kumar assured students will be given sufficient time to prepare. When asked if question paper will be subjective or objective, Kumar said, "Most likely it will be objective type."

Secretary technical education, Kumar advised students to start studying.

Responding to a query by a student that online classes is not being carried out by his college, Kumar said, "If your college is not serious, then please share details of your college."

When asked about examinations for first year student, Kumar said, "We will take a decision. If everything goes okay, then first year student may also be required to appear in exam." However, he reiterated that first for final year students and then for rest.

AKTU vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said, "We are working towards conducting online examinations for students."