Telangana Intermediate Education Board holds review meet, emphasis laid on quality education, academic support & more

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducted a state-level review meeting with District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) and Principals of GJCs on Thursday, June 26, 2025. During the review meeting. officials highlighted the importance of increasing student enrollments and ensuring that all enrolled students appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). (Handout)

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Secretary to Government, Education Department, and Krishna Aditya, IAS, Secretary and Director of Intermediate Education.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Rana, emphasized that quality education is the foundation for social transformation and the future of students. She also instructed DIEOs and Principals to work collectively to ensure every student in government colleges receives the necessary academic support and guidance.

A press statement in this regard informed that approximately 75,000 students are enrolled in the first-year Intermediate courses in GJCs for the current academic year.

The meeting, as such, stressed that all admissions must be accurately recorded in the UDISE database.

In addition, Krishna Aditya, directed DIEOs to form various academic committees in coordination with Principals to implement integrated academic programs that foster the holistic development of students.

Decision was taken to organize Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) at each college to strengthen community participation.

Furthermore, free online coaching for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT, and EAPCET will be offered through platforms such as Physics Wallah and Khan Academy.

The department acknowledged the ongoing efforts to provide transport and hostel facilities for rural and underprivileged students in coordination with TGSRTC and welfare departments.

Besides, educational institutions have been instructed to enhance student attendance by conducting engaging academic activities, and principals were advised to encourage students to participate in leadership development initiatives, sports, and cultural events.

The importance of timely registration for scholarships through welfare departments was also emphasized.

Meanwhile, the review meeting was also attended by Jayaprada Bai, COE, along with other senior officials of TGBIE. T