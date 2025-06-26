TS SSC Supply Result 2025 News: Where, how to check Telangana Class 10 supplementary results when released

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana is expected to soon release the results of SSC or Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025. When announced, students who appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check and download results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Supply Result 2025 News: The steps to check Telangana Class 10 supplementary results when released is given here. (HT file)

Candidates will be able to download their results by entering User Name and Password.

Also read: UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Results 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check merit list here

Notably, the examinations were conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2025. It served as another opportunity for those students who wanted to improve their Class 10 marks.

The TS SSC 10th Result 2025 was declared on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage this year was 92.78 per cent for regular candidates. The pass percentage of boys was 91.32 per cent, which is slightly lesser than the pass percentage of girls which was 94.26 per cent.

Also read: Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 today at 5 pm on mahafyjcadmissions.in

Mahabubabad was the best-performing district in the TS SSC March exam. The district has achieved 99.29 per cent pass rate, which was the best among all the districts in the state.

Also read: SSC Steno 2025: Registration for Stenographer recruitment exam ends today at ssc.gov.in

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: How to download when released

Candidates can download their SSC supply results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on TS SSC ASE Result 2025 link

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, students are advised to check the official website of BSE Telangana.