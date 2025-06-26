Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 today at 5 pm on mahafyjcadmissions.in

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 1st Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit list and cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission today, June 26. When released, candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 today

As per the schedule, the following information will be shared today-

Junior college allotment list for 1st round Details of the allotted junior college through the student login Display of the allotted students' list Cut-off list for admission to this round.

Between June 27 and July 3, students need to complete the following activities-

Proceed for admission Report at the allotted junior college to verify documents and pay the fee Confirm/reject admission and admission cancellation at the college login.

Vacant seats for the next round will be displayed on July 5.

This year, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered for the first round of admissions, offering 21,23,040 seats. Of these seats, 18,97,526 are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas.

The registration process for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 started on May 21 but the schedule was revised after the website crashd. The process resumed on Monday, May 26, at 11 am.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to check 1st merit list

Go to mahafyjcadmissions.in. Open the FYJC 1st merit list download link. If required, enter your login details. Check and download the merit list.

Before this, the department released the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house and management quotas at college-level.