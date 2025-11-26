Police have busted a racket allegedly involved in leaking the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper and facilitating candidates to clear the examination through fraudulent means in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, officials said. TET paper leak racket busted in Kolhapur; 18 arrested

The TET was conducted on November 23. TET is a mandatory qualifying exam for the recruitment of teachers in primary and upper primary schools.

Acting on a tip-off that some individuals were circulating the question paper on the eve of the exam for money, the police swung into action and detained several suspects. So far, 18 persons, including the key accused Mahesh Gaikwad, have been arrested, the officials said on Tuesday.

"Based on the inputs, a joint team of the Local Crime Branch and Murgud police raided a furniture shop in Songe village in Kagal tehsil in the early hours of November 23. During the raid, five candidates, who were supposed to appear for the TET later that day, were found at the spot," a police official said.

"When asked, they said that one Rahul Patil was expected to arrive with the leaked question paper," he said.

Patil and two others were subsequently detained. During their interrogation, Patil allegedly confessed that Gaikwad had promised to provide him with the TET paper, which he was to hand over to the candidates for ₹3 lakh, the official said.

Gaikwad was later arrested from Karad in Satara district, he added.

"So far, we have arrested 18 persons in the case and the number may rise as the probe progresses. The involvement of more individuals, including facilitators and beneficiaries of the leak, is being investigated. We are also verifying the financial transactions linked to the scam," the official said.