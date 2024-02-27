UGC Chairman recommends adoption of IDP by all higher educational institutions, urges leaders to go through guidelines

University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has underlined the importance of the set of guidelines released by the UGC recently for preparing the Institution Development Plan (IDP) for Higher Educational Institutions. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar explained the importance of guidelines released by the UGC recently for preparing the Institution Development Plan (IDP) for Higher Educational Institutions. (UGC INDIA)

In a video message posted on the official Twitter handle of UGC India, the UGC Chief highlighted that every educational institution has two missions – the social mission and the academic mission.

He explained that the social mission includes providing students with access to high-quality education and preparing them for the various professions they want to pursue. Whereas, the academic mission includes focusing on academic excellence, research, and innovation, leveraging digital technologies, and international collaborations, among other aspects.

The Chairman said that to achieve these missions, all educational institutions must prepare an Institution Development Plan that is unique to their respective missions. These guidelines, the UGC Chairman said, consist of a few enablers that include academic excellence enablers, research enablers, capacity building enablers, digital technology enablers, and more.

Kumar urged leaders of all educational institutions to read the guidelines and prepare a roadmap to ensure they take their respective institutions a notch higher.

As per the UGC guidelines, there are 10 key objectives that are to be achieved through the IDP. These are as follows: