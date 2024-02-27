 UGC Chairman illustrates importance of guidelines for IDP, full details here | Education - Hindustan Times
UGC Chairman recommends adoption of IDP by all higher educational institutions, urges leaders to go through guidelines

UGC Chairman recommends adoption of IDP by all higher educational institutions, urges leaders to go through guidelines

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 06:57 PM IST

The UGC Chairman stated that all educational institutions must prepare an Institution Development Plan and urged leaders to read the guidelines.

University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has underlined the importance of the set of guidelines released by the UGC recently for preparing the Institution Development Plan (IDP) for Higher Educational Institutions.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar explained the importance of guidelines released by the UGC recently for preparing the Institution Development Plan (IDP) for Higher Educational Institutions.
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar explained the importance of guidelines released by the UGC recently for preparing the Institution Development Plan (IDP) for Higher Educational Institutions. (UGC INDIA)

In a video message posted on the official Twitter handle of UGC India, the UGC Chief highlighted that every educational institution has two missions – the social mission and the academic mission.

He explained that the social mission includes providing students with access to high-quality education and preparing them for the various professions they want to pursue. Whereas, the academic mission includes focusing on academic excellence, research, and innovation, leveraging digital technologies, and international collaborations, among other aspects.

The Chairman said that to achieve these missions, all educational institutions must prepare an Institution Development Plan that is unique to their respective missions. These guidelines, the UGC Chairman said, consist of a few enablers that include academic excellence enablers, research enablers, capacity building enablers, digital technology enablers, and more.

Kumar urged leaders of all educational institutions to read the guidelines and prepare a roadmap to ensure they take their respective institutions a notch higher.

As per the UGC guidelines, there are 10 key objectives that are to be achieved through the IDP. These are as follows:

  • To articulate a clear vision and mission of the institution and align them with National Education Policy 2020, NCrF, SDG, and the institute’s educational and research activities and social objectives.
  • To assess institutional developmental needs through wide consultative processes.
  • To identify capacity (human, material, and financial) and organizational gaps, based on the goals and priorities.
  • To develop Annual Activity/ Capacity Building Plans to build capacity and remove gaps.
  • To establish a transparent system for holistic, inclusive growth and development of the HEI through the application of all relevant tools, technologies, and opportunities (particularly Digital Technologies) for ensuring optimal utilization for overall balanced growth.
  • To establish an ethos of holistic lifelong learning and an operative framework to promote better employability and entrepreneurship, by integration of skilling into Higher Education.
  • Develop an operative framework to promote the Internationalization of education, international equivalence, and exchange of faculty and students.
  • To ensure meaningful engagement of all stakeholders in the development and implementation of its IDP.
  • To quantify the institution’s goals using Indicators and Time-Bound Targets, and Implementation Plans.
  • To undertake Periodic Reviews and appropriate measures for continuous course corrections and further improvements.

Exam and College Guide
Live Score
