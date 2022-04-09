Home / Education / News / UGC directs HEIs to award degrees within 180 days from declaration of result
UGC has directed all HEIs to award degree to students within 180 days from its declaration of result. Necessary action will be taken if not followed, said UGC. 
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:59 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

University Grants Commission, UGC has asked all the higher education institutions, HEIs to award degrees to all the students within 180 days from the date of declaration of result. 

The official notice reads, “the Degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them.” 

The decision was taken by the Commission after receiving a large number of grievances/ complaints/ RTIs/ queries from students enrolled in different programs of study offered by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) regarding the delay in awarding the degrees. 

Soon after receiving complaints, UGC took the issue on serious note and decided that HEIs should ensure compliance of the Commission’s regulations and award the degree to all successful candidates within the prescribed timeline. The Commission has also urged HEIs to issue provisional degree along with the final year transcripts to students. 

Incase of violation by universities to comply with the UGC regulations on award of degree, the Commission will be constrained to take punitive actions as are notified in the regulation 9 of UGC (grievance redressal) regulation 2012. 

