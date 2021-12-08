UGC releases list of HEIs recognized to offer online programs for Nov session

University Grants Commission has released the list of Higher Educational Institutes that are recognized to offer online programs for 2021-22, the academic session beginning November 2021 and onwards. The list of Universities can be checked through the official site of UGC on ugc.ac.in.

The Commission has released the list of eligible HEIs on the basis of applications received. The programs under the ambit of the Regulatory Authorities have been considered on the basis of communication/ recommendation received from the respective Regulatory Authority.

Two of the Universities- Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad (Deemed to be University) and G.L.A University, Mathura (Private University) have been included in the list to offer open and distance learning programs and online programs for the academic session 2021-22. Both the Institutions will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The last date for admission shall be as notified by the Commission for each academic session and HEIs shall upload the admission details within fifteen days thereafter. For academic session, November 2021, the last date of admission is December 15, 2021. The academic session will be from November 2021 to January 2026.

