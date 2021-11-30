UGC Scholarships 2021: Last date today to register for various schemes

National Scholarship Portal will close down the registration process for UGC Scholarships 2021 on November 30, 2021. Candidates who want to avail the fresh and renewal scholarship schemes can apply online through the official site of National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

As per the official notice released by the Commission, the last date for verification of applications by institutions of students including resubmission of defective applications for regular and full time students is till December 15, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the scholarship schemes can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

UGC Scholarships 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of National Scholarship Portal on scholarships.gov.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or register themselves.

Enter the details and scholarship scheme you want to apply for.

Click on submit and your registration has been completed.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Regular and full-time students can apply for four schemes for the academic year 2021-22 which includes – Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder candidate, Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North Eastern Region, and PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates.