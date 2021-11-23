UGC Scholarships 2021: Registration ends on Nov 30, here’s how to apply

National Scholarship Portal will close down the registration process for UGC Scholarship 2021 on November 30, 2021. Fresh and renewal candidates who want to apply for various scholarships can apply online through the official site of National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

The last date for verification of applications by institutions of students including re-submission of defective applications is till December 15, 2021. The eligible Institutions will be done till December 10, 2021, as per the official notice.

Regular and full-time students can apply for four schemes for the academic year 2021-22 which includes – Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder candidate, Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North Eastern Region, and PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates.

Direct link to register here

UGC Scholarships 2021: How to register

To apply for the scholarship round, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of National Scholarship Portal on scholarships.gov.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or register themselves.

Enter the details and scholarship scheme you want to apply for.

Click on submit and your registration has been completed.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.