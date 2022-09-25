UGC urges universities to stay prepared for admissions ahead CUET PG results

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities to stay prepared for timely conduct of admissions ahead of CUET PG results. The CUET PG 2022 result will be announced by September 26 by 4 pm.

CUET PG 2022 examination was conducted by NTA for admissions in to PG Programmes for academic session 2022- 2023 in UGC funded central universities and state, private, deemed-to-be universities.

“The results of the CUET PG 2022 are expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 26 by 4pm. You are therefore requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” reads the official notification of UGC.

UGC Letter regarding: Admission to PG Programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. pic.twitter.com/fmHTUYDMDy — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 25, 2022

A total of 3.6 lakh applicants had enrolled for the CUET-PG, with over 1.8 lakh men and 1.7 lakh women. Over 55 percent of students were present for the exam.